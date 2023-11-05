The Sky F1 broadcaster insists that Red Bull intend to retain Perez for 2024, the final year of his contract, despite the building narrative that suggests he could be axed.

Perez’s crash on the first lap of his home race in Mexico was another setback to his hopes, yet Brundle has shared what he’s heard on the grapevine.

“I’ll stand by what I’ve said in the last couple of races,” Brundle said.

“I believe Red Bull absolutely want to keep running Perez next year, and will do everything to make that happen.

“There is a contract in place and they don’t want to change, for any number of reasons.

“That’s what they’re aiming at, at the moment.

“I have been categorically told - by people who know - that it’s not about finishing second in the championship.

“He certainly needs to have three solid races or where is he at, in his own head, going forwards?

“Right now, Perez has the Red Bull seat next year. No doubt about it.”

Naomi Schiff added: “It has to be said that, although Max has dominated the season, the race behind Red Bull has been solid.

“Now we’ve got McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari with drivers who are quite close together, in cars that are competitive.

“Can Red Bull afford to have a driver who isn’t picking up the points, when next year might be a tighter competition?”

Brundle replied: “If you were looking for a driver now, you probably wouldn’t be signing Sergio up.

“To be continued…”

Perez finished third in the sprint race at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix which Red Bull boss Christian Horner insists will give him much-needed confidence.

'Red Bull will think he's a definite candidate'

But the lingering presence of Daniel Ricciardo, with Red Bull’s sister team AlphaTauri, will continue to be a constant measuring stick for Perez.

Asked how likely Ricciardo is, as a possible replacement for Perez next year, Schiff answered: “From my perspective, I think quite realistic.

“At least, if you look at the Red Bull camp, the sister team, the talent they’ve got in their roster, he’s the most likely next candidate right now.

“What he did in Mexico proves that Daniel Ricciardo is back - to an extent.

“The time he had at McLaren was quite miserable.

“We all, including himself, doubted. What happened to Daniel Ricciardo? “Because he was always a great driver.

“Moments like that go to show that, when he’s got the car, he can deliver.

“Red Bull will look at a result like that and think he’s a definite candidate.”