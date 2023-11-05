The ex-Alpine teammates’ frosty relationship took another turn for the worse in Brazil on Saturday when Ocon lost control on his fast lap, and made contact with Alonso who was on a slow lap.

Ocon called Alonso an “idiot” over team radio and the veteran Spaniard could not resist responding later.

After impressively climbing from the back of the grid and finishing the sprint race in 11th, Alonso told DAZN: "The pace was good, so we were left with this after the incident in qualifying that already made us lose the day.

“so we dedicated ourselves to analysing the degradation and seeing if the car was okay.

"I felt fast, in the end we were more competitive not only than the Haas or Alpine, but also Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz.

“But they were all with the DRS train, they helped each other, and we couldn't get any further ahead.

"Whenever there is an Alpine you have to be extra careful.

“We collided with Pierre Gasly entering Turn 6.

“They must think that our car is narrower than it is and another time I was on the grass, but we had more pace than them and we were able to overtake them.

“We have always driven in dirty air, we missed some laps in clean air. But I am happy.”

The Aston Martin driver said about Sunday’s grand prix: "Hopefully we can fight for the podium and if not, for the top 5 because we are faster, I think, than Lewis Hamilton, and we will fight hard with Mercedes, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris, who will arrive, but let's see if we can maintain this top 5 at least.”