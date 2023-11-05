After an excruciating grid-walk interview with Martin Brundle which went viral online, the musician then reportedly opted to go home mid-way through the race itself.

It appears he might not be a Formula 1 fan, after all.

Brundle met Machine Gun Kelly on the grid, moments before the race started, and said: “Good to see you. Welcome to our grid.”

Machine Gun Kelly paused and couldn’t hear properly, replying: “I have no idea what you sait, but thank you.”

Brundle repeated: “I said welcome to the grid. ”

Machine Gun Kelly: “Thank you, thank you, honour to be here.”

Brundle then upped the ante: “Tell us about your career at the moment.”

Machine Gun Kelly, distracted by a poppy badge on Brundle’s shirt, eventually replied after an awkward pause: “What? What are you saying?”

Brundle: “Tell us about your career at the moment. What’s going on for you?”

The musician replied: “Oh, my career. I don’t think about my career. I don’t think about it.”

Brundle said: “Good luck with it, whatever you do. What do you think about our business in F1?”

Machine Gun Kelly: “Business is great. It’s loud! Your life’s on the line. That’s exciting.

“I was at a studio the other week and Lewis Hamilton was in the other studio. That was nice.

“What do you think about my business?”

Brundle replied: “We love your business. Because there’s always been a great synergy between the music business and the motor racing business somehow.”

Machine Gun Kelly then tried to coax Sky’s broadcaster into doing the air guitar on live TV. Thankfully, Brundle resisted, before the excruciating interview came to a suitably tense conclusion.

“Something tells me I won’t be on his Christmas card list,” Brundle muttered.