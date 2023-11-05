The Ferrari driver, who was due to start second alongside polesitter Max Verstappen, dramatically crashed into the barriers as the field made their way to the starting grid.

Leclerc was forced to retire on the spot and reported over team radio he had “lost hydraulics”.

However, speaking in the TV pen after returning to the paddock, Leclerc suggested another issue had caused him to lose control of his car.

Asked when he realised he had an issue, Leclerc replied: “When I lost the steering wheel and I went straight, basically.

“I had no hydraulics anymore. I don’t think it’s a hydraulics problem. I know what it is.

“I cannot go too much into detail. There was an engine thing that made me lock the rear wheels, then I spun and hit the wall. I couldn’t do anything.”

Leclerc added the problem was “completely different” to a previous issue his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz experienced.

“I was happy with my car,” he continued. “We were changing the setups from weekend to weekend. He was unhappy with what they did on their side of the garage. On my side, I was okay.”