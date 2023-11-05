Drama before the start!



Leclerc has gone into the barriers on the formation lap #F1 #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/4gnA2LFACH — Formula 1 (@F1) November 5, 2023

The Ferrari driver lost control of his car at Ferradura and slammed into the barriers on his way to the starting grid.

Leclerc, who was due to start alongside polesitter Max Verstappen on the front row of the grid, retired on the spot.

“I lost the hydraulics. Why the f*** am I so unlucky? Why the f*** am I so unlucky?” He fumed over team radio.

The drama continued when the lights went out as Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon crashed out at the start, causing the race to be red-flagged while barrier repairs are carried out.