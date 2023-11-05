Max Verstappen led the front of the field away cleanly, as the race started, but there was a big mix-up further back.

At Turn 1, Williams' Albon and Haas' Magnussen made contact.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had already crashed on the formation lap.

Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri's cars were also damaged, in the incident involving Albon and Magnussen.

The red flag came out, giving a chance to clear the track of considerable debris.

Albon's car had to be collected by a crane, such was the damage to it.

Sky's Martin Brundle assessed the dramatic start: "Nobody did anything wrong. It’s just the nature of a 200-metre sprint to a braking point."

The restart order will be: Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Alonso, Stroll, Russell, Perez, Sainz, Ocon, Tsunoda, Gasly, Bottas, Zhou, Sargeant, Hulkenberg, Piastri and Ricciardo.

Verstappen would eventually claim victory in Brazil.