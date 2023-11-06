Martin Brundle mentions Megan Thee Stallion after Machine Gun Kelly interview

The Sky Sports F1 broadcaster’s chat with musician Machine Gun Kelly on the grid before the Sao Paulo Grand Prix went viral on social media for its sheer awkwardness.

Brundle, commenting on a photo of Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and Megan Thee Stallion on social media, said: “Finally, my claim to fame, I’ve met two of these three people.

“I do appreciate them taking some time out on the grid for our great sport.

“I hope they didn’t find me too weird.”

Brundle’s grid walks, where he speaks to celebrities who are attending the race, are a regular source of entertainment for fans.

But two years ago his meeting with rapper Megan Thee Stallion actually prompted a rule-change in F1.

Brundle was kept apart from Megan Thee Stallion by her bodyguards who said “you can’t do that”.

Memorably, he responded: “I can do that, because I did.”

A new rule has since clamped down on celebrities’ bodyguards entering the grid with them.

Machine Gun Kelly was not with any security when he was tracked down by Brundle for a pre-race chat.

“I was at a studio the other week and Lewis Hamilton was in the other studio,” the musician said. “That was nice…”