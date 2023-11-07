Alonso: Iconic Schumacher Imola duel “easier” than Perez battle

Alonso secured his first podium since Zandvoort in September following a titanic scrap with Perez.

The battle for the final spot on the podium went down to the final lap, with the pair exchanging positions.

Alonso and Perez were separated by less than a tenth as they crossed the finish line.

After the race, Alonso was asked to compare it to his legendary defensive masterclass against Schumacher at the 2005 San Marino Grand Prix, where he kept the Ferrari driver at bay with some impressive defensive driving.

“It was easier in 2005 because it was non-DRS,” he said. “So that was probably easier. Now with the DRS, it seems a little bit different and you have to play things a little bit differently as well.

“And tyre management is also very different than back then, where you can maybe push the tyre all the way.”

Alonso conceded that the DRS did make regaining the position much easier than in 2005, where the system didn’t exist.

“If in 2005 you lose the position, then it's bye bye, you cannot recover and here I had another chance,” he added. "It has been introduced to provide a little bit better show and today is a good example of that because you get overtaken two laps from the end and then you have another chance, especially here in Brazil. We saw yesterday as well, when there is an overtaking done into Turn 1, there is a possibility - a strong possibility - that into Turn 4 someone will get the position back.

“So that's why we see some very nice battles in races always in Interlagos. It has been a spectacular weekend, as always here in Brazil. Sometimes it's the weather providing this great show and I think this weekend without any rain or any weather we saw incredible races. So there is something in this track that always give a perfect opportunity for Formula 1 to shine and it was nice.”