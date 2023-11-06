Machine Gun Kelly has his say over “random interview” with Martin Brundle

The Sky Sports F1 broadcaster awkwardly met the musician during his grid-walk at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Their exchange - which concluded with Machine Gun Kelly giving the thumbs down to Brundle’s refusal to play the air guitar - went viral on social media.

But the musician responded to criticism online with: “My vibe is ‘the worst’ how?

“Because someone put a microphone in my face essentially forcing me to do a random interview when I was just trying to enjoy an event?

“Because car engines were so loud I couldn't hear him?

“Please tell me more about why I’m the worst.”

He then responded to footage of himself and Brundle with: “And you posted this pointless video why?”

He then commented: “My anxiety has won. I hate being in public.”

Brundle had previously reacted to the initial interview by commenting on a photo of Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and Megan Thee Stallion on social media. “Finally, my claim to fame, I’ve met two of these three people,” he said in reference to a notorious meeting with Megan Thee Stallion.

“I do appreciate them taking some time out on the grid for our great sport.

“I hope they didn’t find me too weird.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s security brushed Brundle aside two years ago, prompting F1 to change their rules to prohibit celebrities’ bodyguards from joining the grid walk.

Machine Gun Kelly’s awkward chat with Brundle included his anecdote: “I was at a studio the other week and Lewis Hamilton was in the other studio.

“That was nice…”