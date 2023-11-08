F1 teams have already started development on their respective projects and hope to put their power units on test benches in 2024, with Mercedes ahead by “a few months”, according to Italian publication Formu1a.uno.

The same report claims Audi, who are planning a full entry as a power unit manufacturer in 2026, are “struggling the most” to acquire the best engineering minds.

Audi reportedly remain interested in the services of former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto, who has also been heavily linked with Alpine and McLaren.

The 2026 F1 engine regulations, with a split in internal combustion and electrical power of around 50 percent each, were signed off in August last year.

Six manufacturers have signed up for F1’s ground-breaking engine rules; Mercedes, Ferrari, Alpine (Renault), Red Bull-Ford, Honda and Audi.

New information recently emerged about plans to make F1 cars significantly smaller and lighter from 2026.