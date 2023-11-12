Both young Frenchmen, they had graduated together from aspiring dreamers to F1 drivers.

But, historically, their relationship had occasionally been rocky.

And, last year, Ocon’s relationship with then-teammate Fernando Alonso was a hot topic.

“I think it’s okay and it’s not okay,” French newspaper L’Equipe’s journalist Fred Ferret told F1 Nation.

“They are two tough drivers who have known each other since they were born.

“They started karting together when they were three.

“They know each other’s every trick. They know how to behave in the team.

“Their parents were friends.

“It’s… difficult.

“For Esteban it must be tough to be a long-time part of the Alpine team, and to see a new guy come in and be in front of him.

“He’s a real competitor and he can’t accept that.

“He worked like hell when he was the teammate of Fernando Alonso. He tried to be at the level of Fernando, and he managed to do it.

“Pierre is now 16 points ahead with two races to go.

“It’s impossible [without] a miracle podium.”

Alpine will finish sixth in the F1 constructors’ championship this year.

They sacked team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane this season, while chief technical officer Pat Fry left for Williams.

CEO Laurent Rossi was then axed and replaced by Renault executive Philippe Krief.

“Even if the results are not the best, that they were expecting, it was a good year,” Ferret said.

“They decided to make a huge change in the team.

“It was chaotic with the big boss sacked, the team principal sacked.

“If you speak inside the team, the atmosphere has really changed.

“Everyone is coming together, more than before. “There is less pressure.

“Now, they are working on a new platform and hoping for the best for next year.”