“The difference between Red Bull and the entire F1 grid” identified

Red Bull have won 19 out of 20 F1 grands prix so far in 2023, 17 of which have come via the champion Max Verstappen.

Their RB19 is the standard that every team is aspiring to get towards in 2024, but a more straightforward quality has been identified which makes the Red Bull magic work.

“I think, in a nutshell, what we’ve seen from Mercedes actually explains the difference between Red Bull and the entire grid,” Tom Clarkson said on the F1 Nation podcast.

“I don’t believe that, at any point - maybe Suzuka - that Red Bull have been miles ahead of the opposition.

“They’ve just been more consistent.

“That RB19 has performed at every race-track whereas everyone else has been up and down like a yo-yo.”

Mercedes’ struggles have been notable in the past two seasons, with last weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix labelled the “worst weekend in 13 years” by Toto Wolff.

Mercedes have made internal changes with their key personnel as they attempt to launch a more competitive 2024 car.

Gabriel Bortoletto, the Formula 3 champion, said about Lewis Hamilton: He’s a legend. He has shown this. “There is no doubt what he’s capable of doing.

“He’s in a moment that he’s not liking so much. Mercedes is struggling to get its car back.

“But that’s how Formula 1 works. There was a time when Mercedes dominated the championship but now they are having problems, and Red Bull are dominating.

“Nothing is impossible.

“We’ve seen what McLaren did, getting close to Red Bull. Why can’t Mercedes do that, as well?”