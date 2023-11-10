Alonso has enjoyed his best F1 season in over a decade, taking seven podiums, putting him fourth in the drivers’ championship.

At 42, Alonso is comfortably the oldest driver on the grid, four years older than Hamilton.

After their dramatic year as teammates in 2007, Alonso and Hamilton haven’t always seen eye to eye, particularly as the Spaniard likes to throw a few digs in the press.

However, in a recent interview with GQ, Alonso praised Hamilton for “never giving up” and acting as an inspiration to win more given the Mercedes driver’s plethora of success in F1.

Alonso was asked if Hamilton would have remained motivated if he was in his situation of driving midfield machinery for the last decade, he replied: “It’s difficult to say.

“We have different personalities and motivations. Lewis always did really well to stay focused and competitive in the periods of his life when he didn’t have a competitive package.

“Those periods weren’t many, but he was always performing to a high level. Now he’s not having the best car, Red Bull is dominating, but he’s still fighting always. He’s chasing Perez in P2 and he’s never giving up.

“It motivates all of us to see how Lewis keeps the motivation after winning so many titles.”