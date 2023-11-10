Ferrari reveal special red and white livery for Las Vegas

The livery combines Ferrari’s traditional red with white, harking back to the team’s “golden age” in America in the 1970s.

Mario Andretti won for the team at the 1971 South African Grand Prix, sparking interest back in America, while Ferrari retained white on their livery through Niki Lauda’s two title wins 1975 and 1977.

The American success continued for Ferrari in the 1970s with wins at Long Beach in 1976 with Clay Regazzoni.

Carlos Reutemann won at Watkins Glen in 1978, and a year later, Gilles Villeneuve took wins at Long Beach and Watkins Glen for the Scuderia - sporting red and white for Ferrari.

Current drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will sport red and white overalls for F1’s Las Vegas return.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place on November 17-19.