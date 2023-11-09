Four pairings revealed for Netflix Cup involving F1 stars and PGA golfers

A number of the current F1 grid - Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris - will all team up with a professional golfer and go head-to-head in an exciting event ahead of the grand prix weekend.

Netflix have officially revealed the four pairings which will be in action at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas next week.

The action officially kicks off on Tuesday, November 14 at 11pm UK time (3pm PT).

Lando Norris and Rickie Fowler

The McLaren driver is teaming up with American golfer Rickie Fowler.

Fowler has 10 professional wins to his name, with a highest world ranking of fourth from back in 2016.

Talking about the event in Brazil, Norris said: “I don’t know if I’m allowed or not. But sure, Rickie Fowler. A good guy. I watched all of the guys and Rickie is kind of a bit more back on form lately, compared to where he was at the beginning of the year and last couple of years.

“I’m excited. It’s going to be the first live event for Netflix, which is a cool thing to be part of. Nice course and everything. And yeah, I don’t know, like how the whole event is going to work but I’m sure it’s going to be good, fun.”

Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas

Sainz will play alongside former world number one, Justin Thomas.

Thomas spent five weeks at the top of the rankings in 2018.

Pierre Gasly and Collin Morikawa

On the back of an impressive outing at Interlagos, Gasly will be alongside Collin Morikawa.

The 26-year-old is currently 12th in the world rankings.

Alex Albon and Max Homa

The final pairing is Albon and Max Homa - who is eighth in the world with eight professional wins to hisname.