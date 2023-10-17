F1 drivers to take on PGA stars in Las Vegas golf event hosted by Netflix

Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon will be all involved, pairing up with PGA golfers Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Rickie Fowler.

The event will take place at Wynn Golf Club just four days before the race in Las Vegas next month.

It’s been dubbed as the ‘Netflix Cup’ - organised by the streaming giant and platform that has delivered F1 documentary ‘Drive to Survive’ over the last five years.

In terms of the format, the four two-man teams competing over eight holes, with the two leading teams facing off against each other on the ninth hole to see who comes out on top.

“We love to see how our sports series have brought increased fandom to sports leagues and competitions all over the world,” said Gabe Spitzer, Vice President, Nonfiction Sports, Netflix.

“The Netflix Cup will take that energy to the next level with global stars from two popular hits competing in our first-ever live sports event.”

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer, Las Vegas Grand Prix, said: “The continued success of Drive to Survive has played a significant role in the growth of Formula 1 in the US, which has ultimately led to the addition of a third American race.

“It’s only fitting that we kick off our inaugural race weekend with a fun event that can be streamed by F1 and PGA TOUR fans around the globe.”