Norris has enjoyed another great season for McLaren, picking up six podiums so far in F1 2023.

It has given Norris an outside shot of finishing third in the world championship standings as he trails Lewis Hamilton by just 31 points with two rounds remaining.

Glock, who raced in F1 between 2008 and 2012, is sure Norris has the outright raw pace to challenge the three-time world champion.

“It depends on what McLaren can offer him and if they can give Lando a car to truly fight for a championship,” Glock told Lucky Block. “I think he's definitely one of the drivers capable of challenging Max. Lando was under pressure from Oscar on a few occasions, and you could see small mistakes made by Lando in qualifying.

“If we're talking pure pace, though, Lando is very impressive. He manages to start at the back of the field and finish in the top five!

“He knows exactly what to do to not make these mistakes again, and he can definitely challenge Max if he has the right package around him.”

Glock is confident McLaren have all the ingredients to fight for a championship again in the future given their progress in 2023.

“If you look at the last couple of races and how McLaren have started to perform from the middle of the year, I'd say they're pretty consistent and they haven't had any technical problems,” he added.

“They're on top of their game in terms of strategy, too. It would be great to see McLaren fighting for a championship in the future.”