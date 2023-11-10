F1 heads to Las Vegas next weekend in what is set up to be a fascinating event given the unique track layout and cold temperatures expected.

Verstappen has enjoyed a remarkable F1 2023 campaign - and could add to it with an 18th victory of the year next week.

It might not be plain-sailing for the Dutchman though given he didn’t win at Jeddah, Azerbaijan or Singapore - all of which are street tracks like Vegas - and was pushed hard by Fernando Alonso in Monaco.

Speaking after his most recent win in Brazil last weekend, Verstappen revealed his first taste of the Las Vegas track was on the official F1 23 video game - which didn’t go quite to plan.

“There's still a lot to do,” he said. “I still need to go on the simulator. I still don't even know the track, to be honest.

“The last time I tried it on the F1 game, I think I hit more walls than I was going straight. So, let's hope that's not the case when I start driving there!

“It's going to be very different to here, very low temperatures, of course in the night there.

“It's a street circuit, we have no experience there, we don't know the track grip.

“All new - so maybe it will give you a few surprises. I don't know.”