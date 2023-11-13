The American F1 rookie finished just outside of the points in 11th at Interlagos and was heard complaining over the radio after the race about discomfort in his left arm.

Williams team principal James Vowles has confirmed that the British outfit are looking at how to resolve the issue for Sargeant.

“Logan is fine,” Vowles said in a video released by Williams. “We need to look at his seating position in the car to make sure he’s not having those pains after the race.

“It hasn’t appeared elsewhere, so it’ll be a function of the fact, I suspect, that the circuit goes the other way around to normal and where the belts are located relative to his shoulders.

“So we’ll spend so time with him in what we call a ‘mock-up car’, where the drivers physically sit in it, you can see where all the belts align and make sure we make adjustments so this doesn’t happen again.”

Sargeant heads into his third home race of the year at this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"Well, that's going to be a busy one for me for sure,” he said. “We already have a lot of media lined up.

“But other than that, we have already done our work on the sim, which is nice to have already been able to do that. I’ll go back do a little bit more after this weekend.

“And then just, yeah, get ready. Relax, go through the normal routine.”

He added: "It's going to be cool because I raced in Vegas multiple times in karting as a kid. So to be able to go back there and race in F1 is going to be a special weekend."