How to watch Netflix Cup F1 golf tournament today

Part of the fun games in the build-up to this weekend's F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is the Netflix Cup.

The Netflix Cup is a golf tournament that includes PGA Tour players and F1 drivers. It takes place at the Wynn Golf Club in Vegas.

Netflix have had huge success with their shows 'Drive To Survive' about F1, and 'Full Swing' about golf. Now the streaming giants bring stars from both series together and put them in a competitive environment.

Which F1 drivers are in the Netflix Cup?

Alex Albon

Pierre Gasly

Carlos Sainz

Lando Norris

Which golfers are in the Netflix Cup?

Rickie Fowler

Max Homa

Collin Morikawa

Justin Thomas

What are the rules of the Netflix Cup?

The eight players will be split into pairs. And the pairs have been pitted against each other in the following way:

Lando Norris and Rickie Fowler vs Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas

Alex Albon and Max Homa vs Pierre Gasly and Collin Morikawa

The four teams will play eight holes, and will be scored in a matchplay format.

When is the Netflix Cup? What time does it start?

The Netflix Cup is on Tuesday November 14.

Netflix Cup start times

3pm Pacific time

6pm Eastern time

11pm UK time

How to watch the Netflix Cup

Netflix will broadcast the Netflix Cup live on their streaming service. It will then be available On Demand after the event is over.

Netflix begins at £4.99 per month and all subscribers will have full access to the Netflix Cup.

Netflix is available to watch online, as well as on smart TVs and phones and tablets via the Netflix app