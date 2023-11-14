GM will produce Andretti’s PU from 2028 if F1 entry bid succeeds

Andretti’s bid to join the F1 grid from 2025 at the earliest has already been approved by the FIA, subject to a commercial deal being agreed with FOM.

On Tuesday, General Motors announced it has formally registered with the FIA as a power unit manufacturer, starting in 2028.

The American car giant also confirmed that the testing of prototype technology is already underway.

“We are thrilled that our new Andretti Cadillac F1 entry will be powered by a GM power unit,” GM President Mark Reuss said.

“With our deep engineering and racing expertise, we’re confident we’ll develop a successful power unit for the series, and position Andretti Cadillac as a true works team.

“We will run with the very best, at the highest levels, with passion and integrity that will help elevate the sport for race fans around the world.”

GM's arrival will take the number of power unit manufacturers in F1 up to seven, joining Ferrari, Mercedes, Honda, Audi, Renault and Red Bull-Ford.

There is uncertainty surrounding Andretti’s engine plans prior to 2028.

Originally, Renault had been expected to supply Andretti but it has since emerged that a pre-contract between the American team and the French manufacturer has now expired.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently stressed that Andretti would not be left without a power unit deal if their F1 bid proves successful.

“We are demanding that and we will see that,” Ben Sulayem said. “But engines are not built in four or five years. At the beginning, Andretti will have to agree on one of two engines.

“It works that, with the rules, nobody can say no to them. If all the teams say no, then the FIA has the power to go on and say, the least two [engine manufacturers] being used, then we put them in a draw, and we take one.

“It’s not a secret, and I'm sure it is either Alpine or Honda, and one of them would win because that is the rules.”