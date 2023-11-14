The prospect of a Hamilton-Verstappen superteam and the pairing of F1’s two superstar drivers would certainly make for a blockbuster story, but it is not something Red Bull would consider.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has already signed a new contract with Mercedes that runs until the end of 2025, while Verstappen, who sealed his third consecutive world title in a record-breaking 2023 season, is tied down to Red Bull until at least 2028.

Horner was asked about the possibility of Red Bull making a shock move for Hamilton during an appearance on the ‘Eff Won with DRS’ podcast, but the Red Bull chief cannot envisage the combination working out, given their history during a fierce and controversial title battle in 2021.

“A Verstappen and a Hamilton, that’s never going to work because you kill your own car,” Horner said, alluding to Hamilton and Verstappen’s dramatic clashes over the years.

"You need to have a dynamic where the drivers drive for the team, not just for themselves. Otherwise, it can become very divisive.”

Horner’s comments echo his position from earlier in the season when the question of Hamilton’s availability was put to him.

“I can't see where we would be able to accommodate Lewis,” he told Sky back in March.

After two disappointing and winless campaigns, 38-year-old Hamilton is hopeful Mercedes can bridge the gap to runaway champions Red Bull over the winter so he can renew his F1 rivalry with Verstappen.