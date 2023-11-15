Sainz victorious in Netflix Cup golf event - but drops trophy

The event involved four F1 drivers - Sainz, Lando Norris, Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly - and four professional PGA golfers - Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa and Tony Finau (who replaced Collin Morikawa).

Sainz and Thomas ultimately defeated the pairing of Gasly and Finau to take the title.

The celebrations didn’t go quite to plan, with the Spaniard dropping and breaking the trophy.

Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves, with the various pairings racing off against each other in their golf carts.

Controversy did brew at one point in the event when Norris was disqualified for blatant cheating, putting them 1-0 down against the eventual winners.

The McLaren driver attempted to move the golf ball closer to make it easier to putt.

The event was streaming company Netflix’s first-ever as a preview to this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.