Sainz victorious in Netflix Cup golf event - but drops trophy

Carlos Sainz victorious in Netflix Cup golf tournament ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - but drops trophy
Ferrari F1 driver Carlos Sainz came out on top in the inaugural Netflix Golf Tournament alongside Justin Thomas.
The event involved four F1 drivers - Sainz, Lando Norris, Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly - and four professional PGA golfers - Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa and Tony Finau (who replaced Collin Morikawa).
Sainz and Thomas ultimately defeated the pairing of Gasly and Finau to take the title.
Noooo Carlos!— Formula 1 (@F1) November 15, 2023
The Netflix Cup did not survive the celebrations #LasVegasGP #F1 @Carlossainz55 @ScuderiaFerrari pic.twitter.com/DmboesdWJR
The celebrations didn’t go quite to plan, with the Spaniard dropping and breaking the trophy.
Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves, with the various pairings racing off against each other in their golf carts.
Controversy did brew at one point in the event when Norris was disqualified for blatant cheating, putting them 1-0 down against the eventual winners.
The McLaren driver attempted to move the golf ball closer to make it easier to putt.
The event was streaming company Netflix’s first-ever as a preview to this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.