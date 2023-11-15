Red Bull, Williams the latest F1 teams to reveal new liveries for Las Vegas

F1 returns to Las Vegas for the first time since 1982 to race around a new street circuit along the iconic ‘Strip’.

The glitz and glamour of Vegas will no doubt attract some of the biggest celebrities to the race on Saturday night (Sunday morning in the UK).

Ferrari have already showed off their stunning red and white Vegas livery for this weekend.

Two more teams will run special, revised colour schemes.

Reigning world champions Red Bull have added ‘touches of the Vegas culture’ to their livery, with it being designed by a fan who won the team’s design competition.

Speaking about it, Christian Horner said: “It is brilliant to be rounding off our third and final Make Your Mark competition this season here in Nevada for the inaugural Las Vegas GP.

“It is such a unique way to bring fans into the heart of the Team, giving them the opportunity to design and vote for our Las Vegas livery through our free loyalty programme, The Paddock. We have revealed a fan-designed livery at every US race this year and each design has well and truly delivered; it was quite the task picking a winner.

“Congratulations to Lindsay, who really put Vegas’ iconic stamp on the design, capturing the energy and excitement of both the city and the Team. Very much looking forward to seeing it racing around the streets of Las Vegas.”

Williams will also sport a Vegas-themed livery, with the iconic ‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ sign featuring on the back of their car.

Williams are on course for their best F1 constructors' finish since 2017, sitting in seventh with two rounds to go.