Hamilton controversially lost the opportunity to win an eighth F1 world championship in 2021 after race director Michael Masi incorrectly followed the rules with regards to cars unlapping themselves under the Safety Car.

Since then, Hamilton has failed to win a single race amid a difficult spell for Mercedes.

In the intervening period, Hamilton’s former rival, Max Verstappen, stormed to two more championships with relative ease - becoming a three-time champion at the Qatar Grand Prix.

In an interview with PA Sport ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Wolff spoke about his desire to win that elusive eighth title.

“We are living in a hamster wheel where time passes so quickly that it doesn’t feel like it has been two years,” Wolff said.

“You can see how quickly the pecking order changes. We won eight constructors’ championships in a row, and it has been two years since Red Bull have been taking the trophy home. But we have to look forward, learn from the past, and the push now is to make Lewis win quickly again.

“I have a personal anger, and drive to make him win the eighth title because he should have had it.

“As a team principal, it is important to be fair and open with both drivers. But there is a big part of us that will always want to be a part of that story in undoing and overcoming 2021.”

Hamilton signed a new two-year contract extension with Mercedes earlier this year - and Wolff is confident the 38-year-old can race in F1 beyond that deal.

“We are living from contract-to-contract, and it is important that we are doing what we think is right and what we feel is right, and at the moment I personally feel he can go longer,” Wolff added.

“He is 39 in January, and Fernando [Alonso] is still going strong.

“As long as you look after yourself, you do the best preparation, physically and mentally, and develop different areas to when you are 25, then yes.

“We just need to give him a car that is quick enough. And, as a driver, I have no doubt about him. You have seen in the last races that his performance, speed and race craft are all there. But, if he doesn’t have the car underneath him, he cannot win.”