FIRST LOOK: The all-new F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit in pictures
A first look at the all-new F1 Las Vegas Street Circuit which will host this weekend's 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
F1 will race in Las Vegas for the first time since 1982 at an all-new street venue.
The race will take place on Saturday night (Sunday, 6am UK) - making it the first grand prix not to happen on a Sunday since the 1985 South African Grand Prix.
The event will be spectacular given the iconic Vegas Strip backdrop, with several A-list celebrities no doubt attending.
Here's a look at the circuit ahead of this weekend...