F1 will race in Las Vegas for the first time since 1982 at an all-new street venue.

The race will take place on Saturday night (Sunday, 6am UK) - making it the first grand prix not to happen on a Sunday since the 1985 South African Grand Prix.

The event will be spectacular given the iconic Vegas Strip backdrop, with several A-list celebrities no doubt attending.

Here's a look at the circuit ahead of this weekend...