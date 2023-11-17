The world champion finished sixth-fastest, and behind Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, in the only full practice session on Friday after FP1 was called off after just eight minutes when Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari hit a loose manhole cover.

Verstappen, who was critical of the razzmatazz surrounding the Vegas event ahead of the weekend, did not enjoy his first taste of F1’s latest street circuit.

“Slippery, we didn’t run a lot in FP1 so it took time to rubber in a little more,” Verstappen said.

“In the end, it was better. We managed to do the whole programme which, I guess, is most important for today.”

When asked if he enjoyed driving the track, Verstappen replied: “No, no. I’ve had better tracks in my life.

“I said that yesterday. There is nothing new that I’ve discovered. We just get on with it.”

Verstappen added: “The soft over one lap was good. The long run was more difficult, it felt like the soft tyre was struggling.

“We very quickly went onto the medium, but it seems like the medium is not a straightforward tyre in the long run.

“There are still things to look into, to improve our deg on the long run. We still look very good compared to others, as well, but we can do a better job. It’s not straightforward to pick your tyres for the race.”

Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok agreed that the circuit is “not the most exciting”, but reckons it could be good for racing.

“I kind of agree with him [Verstappen],” Chandhok said. “To drive on your own, it’s not the most exciting layout.

“But for racing it could be quite good. He’s obviously hoping that he qualifies out front, clears off in the distance, and isn’t racing anyone.

“This is a racing track for Sunday rather than the joy of qualifying, like you get at Suzuka for example, on a Saturday.”