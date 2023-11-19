Norris suffered a huge shunt at Turn 12 on the fourth lap of Saturday evening’s race that caused the first Safety Car.

The Briton walked away from the crash but was taken to hospital for further precautionary checks after initially being assessed at the circuit’s medical centre.

Norris was later discharged when all checks came back clear.

“There's a bump in that place and you can see all the cars spark when they go through this bump,” McLaren team principal Andrea Stella explained.

"I think the combination of the bump and the cold tyres might have surprised him.

"Otherwise we don't see any issue, let's say with the car or of a different nature.”

Stella believes the bump should be smoothed out before F1 returns to Las Vegas next year.

"I think that bump, if we carry on racing at nighttime, should be fixed, because the tyres will always be cold, low grip and it becomes a very tricky corner,” he said.

"Already during the weekend, we saw cases of oversteer in that place. So independently of the timetable, we would strongly recommend that this bump is smoothened out.”

Stella added: "In fairness, it's the same bump for everyone, so it just depends on your speed, the condition of your tyres, potentially how your car is positioned there, how close you are to the car ahead.

"There are multiple factors. Maybe Lando made a kind of assumption that there was enough grip.

"But it's very tricky, I'm sure all drivers will comment that. That's something that needs to be fixed."