Will Hamilton risk another FIA prize-giving gala no-show?

As per the FIA’s regulations, the top three finishers in the FIA F1 world championship - Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Hamilton - are mandated to attend the event, as well as a representative of the winning constructor, Red Bull.

Hamilton famously decided not to attend the 2021 event after his controversial loss to Verstappen in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton and team boss Toto Wolff opted not to attend, leaving Valtteri Bottas (as the third-place finisher in 2021) and James Allison as the team representative.

The seven-time world champion was subsequently fined £42,000 that would be used by the FIA “to support a student from a disadvantaged background in achieving an educational qualification in motor sport”.

Hamilton opted against attending the 2022 event as well - he wasn’t required to do so after his sixth-place finish in the championship - but did win the ‘Action of the Year’ award for his memorable double overtake on Perez and Charles Leclerc at the British Grand Prix that year.

2023 is the 11th time Hamilton has finished in the top three in the championship.

It’s the first time he’s finished third having won the championship seven times (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020) and second-place on three occasions (2007, 2016 and 2021).