F1 raced in Las Vegas for the first time since the 1980s over the weekend in what was a highly controversial event.

Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen was critical of there being too much emphasis on the show, rather than the sport itself.

It seems another multiple world champion isn’t a big fan of the event, with Alonso giving a negative opinion on the Vegas circuit.

“There is not much fun to drive at this kind of circuits, at 360kph, with no grip, no visibility and bouncing like hell," Alonso said.

“I know from the outside, the show maybe looks good, but these cars are not made to go around corners at 80kph.

“They are made to go to Suzuka, to Barcelona and Silverstone and maximise the potential - that is where we need to balance the championship and the calendar.

"It is what we are doing, but I don't think that this is the only way to go - we need to keep the traditional races as well, where the Formula 1 car can shine.”

Alonso’s race didn’t go to plan after he spun into the first corner on Lap 1.

After that, Alonso managed to recover to ninth albeit well behind teammate Lance Stroll.

"I haven't seen the TV yet, and I still need to watch what happened," he said.

‘I lost the car and I don't know if I was in a sandwich between two cars or if I was alone, but I thought it was all over when I saw the Alfa Romeo [of Bottas].

‘‘I was facing the wrong the way, so I am happy with the final result and scoring some points.