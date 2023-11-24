Mercedes and McLaren renew power unit agreement

The McLaren F1 team will continue to use Mercedes-AMG engines between 2026 and 2030, bringing their partnership to a 26th year.

The extension of their agreement means that Mercedes will continue to power McLaren through the new regulations which enter Formula 1 in 2026.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with McLaren Racing to at least the end of this decade,” commented Markus Schaefer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer.

“The long-term nature of this agreement reflects our shared trust and commitment to our future power unit strategy.

"Together, we look forward to building momentum towards 2026 and the beginning of another new era of an electrified innovative power unit design in Formula 1.”

Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport, Toto Wolff: “It has been a cornerstone of our motorsport strategy to work with strong customer teams.

“This has many advantages: it gives a clear competitive benchmark, accelerates our technical learning, and strengthens the overall F1 business case for Mercedes-Benz.

"McLaren have been fierce and fair competitors since 2021, especially in the second half of this season. McLaren’s strong performances underline the importance of transparent and equal supply to all customer teams in the sport, if we wish to achieve the goal of 10 teams capable of fighting for podium finishes.”

The new power units from 2026 will be 50% internal combustion and 50% electrical power.