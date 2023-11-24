Horner revealed that Red Bull received an enquiry about joining the team earlier this year from Hamilton’s representative, to the Daily Mail.

After a tit-for-tat exchange where Hamilton denied making contact, and claimed Horner initiated it, Red Bull told the BBC that Hamilton’s father was the “representative” in question.

Mercedes team principal Wolff reacted to Speedcafe: “I just don’t know what drives the guy.

“We just don’t understand his thinking to come up with these things.

“What happened is that Christian, through an agency that we work with, wanted to have Lewis’ contact details to speak about the seat. That’s how the whole thing went.

“It was Christian enquiring about Lewis’ availability.

“Lewis had an exchange with Christian, which he immediately told me about, and which was not about a seat but it was just blah.

“I don’t know what drives him to come out with this.”

Wolff and Horner’s feisty relationship took another hit in the past week after an appearance from the Red Bull team principal on a comedy show.

Horner told Sky’s programme A League Of Their Own about the notorious 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, claiming Mercedes “f***** up” and Wolff’s anger was due to “a bad hair day”.

Wolff, in Abu Dhabi for the season-finale grand prix, reacted: “You’ve won the season, be happy about it, humble, enjoy it.

“Don’t come out with comments about Abu Dhabi 2021, which are completely off the mark…. character question.

“I just wonder what’s going on up there.”

Red Bull have dominated Formula 1 since the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix two years ago.

Max Verstappen has claimed three championships in a row since that infamous day.

Back at the same location, Red Bull have won 20 of 21 grands prix in 2023 so far.

Hamilton, who penned a new Mercedes deal in August to end speculation about his future, has been vocal about their need for a major development jump to challenge Red Bull in 2024.