The Mercedes team principal and Ferrari’s Fred Vasseur were handed official warnings from the FIA for their conduct in a press conference last week at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Wolff passionately defended the organisation of the event, while Vasseur complained about the drain cover incident which damaged Carlos Sainz’s car.

Wolff sarcastically told Sky about his punishment: “That was great! The second time I’ve been summoned somewhere.

“The last time was in 1984 when I was 12, in school.”

“The positive? We are role models, representing the sport. Some of us are not native so the F-word maybe slips out easier.

“None of us who are stakeholders in the car or outside of the car, being looked at by young people on TV, should use any of the language.

“But the other side, there is a much bigger picture. That’s why I accept being called there. We all - drivers, team representatives, FIA officials - need to adhere to the sporting code, we need to adhere to the Concorde governance agreement about how decisions are made, we need to adhere to the FIA code of ethics. All of us.

“This episode on swearing - we are stopping, all together. There is a certain set of guidelines and regulations that we need to adhere to, in the best interest of the sport.”

Wolff was punished for saying in Vegas: “It’s completely ridiculous. Completely ridiculous. How can you even dare to talk bad about an event that sets the new standards, new standards to everything.

“And then you’re speaking about a fuc**** drain cover that came undone that has happened before - it’s nothing, it’s FP1. Give credit to the people that have set up this grand prix, that have made this sport much bigger than it ever was. Have you ever spoken good about someone? And written a good word? You should talk about all these people that have been out there.”