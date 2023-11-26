Sergio Perez hits out at “very poor” F1 stewards after penalty for Lando Norris contact
Sergio Perez has hit out at the F1 stewards after he was penalised for contact with Lando Norris at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Perez finished second on track but dropped to fourth in the final classification after he was handed a five-second time penalty.
The Mexican was penalised after contact with Lando Norris as he looked to pass the McLaren driver into Turn 6.
While contact was made, Perez didn’t gain a lasting advantage as Norris cut the corner and remained ahead.
Perez ultimately finished second on the road after Charles Leclerc let him through in a bid to aid the Red Bull driver’s chances of beating George Russell - which would have handed Ferrari second in the constructors’.
“So far, it looks like. I don’t know if the one-stop was possible. Something we have to look at and review,” he said. “Other than that, just happy with the whole team. They’ve done a tremendous job. We deserved a lot more today. I think the stewards were very poor today in my opinion.
“But to me we’ve seen a lot worse. We touched tyre to tyre, Lando cut the corner and gained time, and I still had the penalty.”
Perez defended his move on Norris: “You’ve got to remember when you dive from behind, when you go onto the brakes late, you’re not in full control of the car. Lando knew I was there. He decided to turn in. We made contact tyre-to-tyre like I said. He cut the corner, he gained time. I just feel in my honest opinion it was just a racing incident.”