Second-place in the constructors’ championship was up for grabs in the final laps of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Leclerc was running in second ahead of Sergio Perez, who had a five-place grid penalty.

If Perez was able to beat George Russell to third, it would have handed Ferrari second ahead of Ferrari.

In a bid to get Perez ahead of Russell, by helping him build a five-second gap, Leclerc let the Mexican through by giving him DRS.

It ultimately wasn’t enough as Russell remained within five seconds, ensuring Mercedes kept second in the championship.

Reflecting on the battle in Abu Dhabi, Wolff said: “It was a great end for the fight for P2. George's driving was exceptional,” he said. “I think Charles at the end was sportsmanlike behaviour, not trying to slow down.

“Two great teams, two great friends that fought to the end. I was not stressed. I was stressed once in my life in F1 and that was here a couple years ago.

“It was a fight for P2. In a way, super positive for us as a team and for many employees as a reward to be vice-champion but it also reminds you that it's P2.”

Even though Mercedes finished well behind Red Bull, Wolff described finishing second as “this day feels like you’ve won”.

“At the end, we are racers,” he added. “This day feels like you've won and that's great.

“We've got to be happy about that but also as a racer you just want more, but today we won.”