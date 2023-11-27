What was Alonso’s thinking behind Hamilton ‘brake test’?

The Aston Martin driver suddenly lifted off the throttle on the run to the Turn 5 hairpin with Hamilton’s Mercedes bearing down on him after he returned to the track following a pit stop.

Hamilton, seemingly caught off guard by Alonso’s actions, reported over team radio that the Spaniard had “brake-tested” him.

The incident was noted for possible erratic driving by the stewards, but they ultimately decided against taking any action.

Following the chequered flag, it was analysed by Sky F1’s Anthony Davidson, who suggested a theory to explain Alonso’s thinking.

“I think I’ve figured it out,” Davidson explained. “As they come up to this white line, Fernando slams on the breaks. You know what that white line is? It’s the DRS detection point.

“So I think he’s trying to let Lewis past him, or whatever car he thought was behind him - he must have known it was Lewis - racing up to that DRS detection point to hopefully give himself the DRS in fighting Lewis when he comes around onto the straight.”

Alonso’s plan did not quite work out as Hamilton stayed behind and used DRS to pass him down the following straight.

However, Alonso returned the favour to retake the position, before going on to finish two places ahead of Hamilton in seventh.

Alonso appeared to confirm Davidson’s theory by referring to a similar battle with Hamilton during the 2013 Canadian Grand Prix.

In that race, the then Ferrari driver drew alongside Hamilton’s Mercedes but slowed his car down just before the DRS detection point at the exit of Turn 9.

That ensured Alonso got the benefit of DRS, which he used to surge past Hamilton on the next straight.

“We did the same in Canada, I think, in 2012 [actually 2013],” Alonso recalled, getting the year slightly wrong.

“So 11 [10] years after that episode, we try just to give the DRS to the other guy, braking for turn five. But in both cases, I won. So it’s okay.”

When asked what his response was to Hamilton’s allegation of brake testing, Alonso replied: “Nothing.

“Obviously Lewis is very clever, understands the sport really good and has a lot of experience. But I have more.”

Seven-time world champion Hamilton made it clear he was unimpressed with Alonso’s driving.

“We’re 300m or 400m before the corner, doing 180mph and all of a sudden, [he] slows down drastically,” he stated.