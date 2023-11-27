There is just one seat on the F1 grid unconfirmed for the next year with Williams yet to announce their second driver.

The team have remained very supportive of Sargeant, who has struggled considerably in his rookie season.

The American failed to out-qualify teammate Alex Albon at least once in F1 2023, while he scored points just once through fortuitous circumstances.

In the last week, there have been reports linking 2023 Formula 2 runner-up, Frederik Vesti, with the seat.

Vesti is currently part of Mercedes’ junior programme which Vowles was heavily involved in when he was with the Brackley outfit.

Speaking after the race in Abu Dhabi, Vowles was reluctant to confirm Sargeant.

Vowles told F1 TV: “Whatever happens Logan has been part of the Williams Academy for many years, and will always remain a part of our academy, and he is a quick driver, but if we step away from that - if you look at the last five races on how he has improved and is stepping forward.

“You can see signs that what he is doing is what he needs to earn the seat, but we aren’t in a position to confirm that. We’re proud of the steps he has made this season.”