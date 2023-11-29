The switch of allegiance comes amid a “multi-year” partnership with McLaren that will see its famous logo feature on the helmets, race suits, caps and drinks bottles of drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri from 2024.

It is a significant sponsorship coup from McLaren to lure the high-profile energy drinks firm away from eight-time constructors’ champions Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton enjoys his own personal sponsorship deal with Monster Energy which is expected to continue despite the company’s move to McLaren.

The seven-time world champion has launched several limited edition versions of the energy drink since their collaboration started.

Monster was behind the famous F1/MotoGP ride swap between Hamilton and MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi in 2019.

Rodney Sacks, Chairman and Co-CEO, Monster Energy Company, said: “Monster Energy is proud to start this new chapter in its F1 journey with McLaren Racing. Monster is focused on enhancing fan experiences and partnering with a world-class team and its elite drivers to share our passion with F1’s global audience.

“We are planning some really exciting programs with Lando and Oscar and are excited to go racing together from 2024.”

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown added: "We are delighted to join forces with the iconic Monster Energy brand from next season onwards.

“Monster focuses on celebrating athletes through bold ideas and creating awesome content, so we can’t wait to explore ideas and find new ways to engage and entertain our fans.”