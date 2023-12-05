According to reputable Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Monegasque has put pen to paper on a mega-bucks five-year deal to remain a Ferrari driver until the end of the 2029 season.

Leclerc has been linked to rival teams, most notably Mercedes, but has always maintained his desire to become a world champion with Ferrari, a team which has been his life for the past decade and more.

Asked about Leclerc’s reportedly imminent deal on the red carpet for the Ferrari premiere in Leicester Square on Monday night, Wolff told Sky Sports News: “I don’t know anything about the contract but he is a great guy.

“Why wouldn’t Ferrari sign him?”

Red Bull team principal Horner added that Ferrari would be “crazy” not to keep hold of Leclerc, whose existing deal expires at the end of 2024.

“It’s totally natural. He’s a great driver,” Horner said. “I’m sure they’ll want to keep hold of him and they’d be crazy if they didn’t.”

Earlier this year, Wolff admitted that Leclerc is on Mercedes’ long-term radar but ruled out any imminent move for the five-time grand prix winner.

“Charles is a super guy and, for the long-term future, someone you need to always have on your radar. And that's clear. But not for the short and the medium term,” Wolff said at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Wild rumours of a potential seat swap involving Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton was rubbished by both drivers, before the seven-time world champion signed a fresh two-year extension with Mercedes in August.