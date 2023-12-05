After getting dropped by Haas at the end of 2022, Schumacher was signed by Mercedes as their third driver.

Schumacher’s role involved supporting the team at races, while driving Mercedes’ simulator to improve the car’s setup ahead of qualifying.

As part of his year at Mercedes, Schumacher got first-hand experience working with two top F1 drivers.

In an interview with F1’s official website, Schumacher detailed that his “biggest learning” from working with Hamilton and Russell was “everybody has the same insecurities”.

“I think that for me what people forget – I was aware of it but it’s still something which you don't think too much about – is that everybody is human, and everybody has the same insecurities,” he said.

“That for me was my biggest learning. Some of the questions when driving myself which weren't answered then, have been answered here. That everybody is going through some stuff especially while racing and it was great to have that experience.

“But also, obviously you know why they are as good as they are because of the approaches they take.

“It’s great to see also Lewis who has been with the team for so long, the connection he has to the team, they can talk without using words and understand each other and that I think is something which is quite special.”

Schumacher was unable to find an F1 drive for 2024, forcing him into a switch to Alpine in the World Endurance Championship.

He will remain Mercedes’ third and reserve driver alongside his WEC commitments.