On Tuesday evening, the FIA announced an investigation into claims from Business F1 magazine that rival team bosses had raised concerns about the Wolff’s sharing confidential information.

Both Mercedes and F1 issued stern responses to the investigation.

Wolff, who reports directly to F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali in her role, said she was “deeply insulted but sadly unsurprised” by the claims, which she branded as “misogynistic”.

"I am deeply insulted but sadly unsurprised by the public allegations that have been made this evening," she wrote in a statement on Instagram.

"It is disheartening that my integrity is being called into question in such a manner, especially when it seems to be rooted in intimidatory and misogynistic behaviour, and focused on my marital status rather than my abilities.

"Throughout my career in motorsport, I have encountered and overcome numerous obstacles and I refuse to let these baseless allegations overshadow my dedication and passion for F1 Academy.

"As a woman in this sport, I have faced my fair share of challenges but my commitment to breaking down barriers and paving the way for future generations to succeed remains unwavering.

"In the strongest possible terms, I reject these allegations."