“How is he?” Jean Todt’s latest heartfelt words about Michael Schumacher

On December 29, 2013, the Formula 1 legend suffered a head injuries in a skiing incident in the French Alps.

Michael Schumacher now lives with his family in Switzerland where updates about his health are kept to a minimum.

“Michael is a friend, I consider him part of my family,” Todt told La Stampa.

“I go to see him regularly, in the past we have followed Grand Prix races on TV.

“But the question “how is he?” doesn't find an answer, because maybe he doesn't have one.

“It's a private matter. The only thing I'll say is that I adore Michael, I adore his family and it's right to respect their privacy."

Todt described their relationship during their F1 heyday: “At first professional, then with ever greater trust, until it became a great friendship."

Todt, now 77, was the Ferrari team boss who recruited the brilliant Schumacher from Benetton in 1996.

Schumacher cemented his legend by winning five F1 championships in a row with the famous Italian team.

Since his skiing accident almost a decade ago, visitors to see Schumacher have been restricted by his family.

But Todt is among the select few who says he has visited the legend at his home.