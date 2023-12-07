Red Bull will have a decision to make by the middle of next year about who will be Max Verstappen’s teammate.

Perez’s future with the team is under increased scrutiny amid his poor performances in F1 2023, finishing 290 points behind Verstappen.

Daniel Ricciardo’s return to AlphaTauri upped the pressure on Perez, while Lando Norris has been mooted as an ideal candidate to partner Verstappen from 2025.

Speaking to Sky, Horner was asked whether the battle for the second Red Bull seat is simply between Perez and Ricciardo.

“Well as a team you want to field the most competitive pairing you can have,” he said. “You want the right dynamic in the team.

“Max and Checo have been a tremendously successful pairing. Checo in his three years with us has finished fourth, third and second - so he’s on a good trajectory!

“Daniel is well known to us, it’s great to have him back in the Red Bull fold.

“Of course, everything is open for 2025 onwards.

“So for us to have options both internally and also externally is no bad place to be.”