FIA ends investigation into possible Wolff conflict of interest

It comes after the FIA announced an investigation on Tuesday into claims reported in Business F1 magazine that some team bosses had questioned the Wolffs.

The alleged claim stemmed from the fact that Susie Wolff is head of F1 Academy and was sharing information with her husband, Toto Wolff, who is Mercedes team principal.

All 10 F1 teams released a statement within an hour of each other on Wednesday, denying that they had expressed concerns.

The following identical statement was released: "We can confirm that we have not made any complaint to the FIA regarding the allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed between an F1 Team Principal and a member of FOM staff.

“We are pleased and proud to support F1 Academy and its managing director through our commitment to sponsor an entrant in our livery from next season.”

Since then, the FIA confirmed there is no longer any “ongoing investigation”.

The FIA released the following statement on Thursday evening: “Following a review of Formula One Management’s F1 Code of Conduct and F1 Conflict of Interest

“Policy and confirmation that appropriate protective measures are in place to mitigate any potential conflicts, the FIA is satisfied that FOM’s compliance management system is robust enough to prevent any unauthorised disclosure of confidential information.

“The FIA can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual.

“As the regulator, the FIA has a duty to maintain the integrity of global motorsport. The FIA reaffirms its commitment to integrity and fairness.”