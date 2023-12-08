According to the FIA, Ben Sulayem’s fall took place “several days ago” and he was taken to hospital for care.

Interestingly, there were images on social media of Ben Sulayem seemingly full fit at various events in Baku, but one of those videos has since been deleted.

The 62-year-old was due to speak to the media just before 1pm UK time ahead of the FIA’s prize gala on Friday.

The FIA noted: “Several days ago the President [Mohammed Ben Sulayem] took ill and suffered a fall and concussion. He received care in hospital and will make a full recovery.

“He will. But he will do a lot less than initially planned.”

The FIA have been at the centre of a storm after they launched an investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff following unsubstantiated claims that their relationship potentially resulted in a conflict of interest.

On Thursday, F1’s governing body announced their investigation had come to an end.

This prompted a scathing response from Susie Wolff, while Mercedes are considering legal action.