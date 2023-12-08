Mercedes in “active legal exchange” with the FIA after Wolff investigation

It’s been a busy week in the world of F1 after on Tuesday, the FIA announced their investigation into claims from Business F1 magazine that some teams felt Toto and Susie’s relationship presented a conflict of interest.

The FIA then confirmed 48 hours later their inquiry into the Wolffs had been dropped, noting “there was "no ongoing investigation" into the matter.

The FIA’s response came after all 10 teams released identical statements on social media stating they had not made an official complaint and backed Susie Wolff, who is head of F1 Academy.

On Friday morning, Susie released a statement on Instagram, hitting back at the FIA, calling for “accountability” and “transparency”.

Just one hour later, Mercedes posted a statement on their X account, addressing the topic.

It read: “We understand that there is significant media interest in the events of this week. We are currently in active legal exchange with the FIA.

“We await full transparency about what took place and why, and have expressed reserved all legal rights. Therefore we ask for your understanding that we will not be commenting officially for now, but we will certainly address the matter in due course”.