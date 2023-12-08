The FIA were investigating a potential conflict of interest involving Susie Wolff - who is head of F1 Academy and Toto Wolff - Mercedes team boss.

The alleged claim came from Business F1 magazine that stated some teams had complained the Wolffs were exchanging confidential information.

Just 24 hours later, all 10 F1 teams released a statement within an hour of each other, denying that they had expressed concerns.

This left the FIA with no choice but to announce that they had dropped their initial investigation.

However, the FIA’s latest statement hasn’t gone down well with Wolff, who shared her feelings with a post on Instagram.

She wrote: "When I saw the statement issued by the FIA yesterday evening, my first reaction was: "Is that it?".

"For two days, insinuations have been made about my integrity in public and through background briefings, but nobody from the FIA has spoken to me directly.

"I might have been collateral damage in an unsuccessful attack on somebody else, or the target of a failed attempt to discredit me personally, but I have worked too hard to have my reputation called into question by an unfounded press release.

"We have come a long way as a sport. I was extremely thankful for the unified support of the Formula One teams. I have worked with so many passionate women and men at F1 and the FIA, who have the very best interests of our sport at heart.

"However, this episode has so far taken place without transparency or accountability. I have received online abuse about my work and my family. I will not allow myself to be intimidated and intend to follow up until I have found out who has instigated this campaign and misled the media.

"What happened this week is simply not good enough. As a sport, we must demand, and we deserve, better."