Norris enjoyed his best year with McLaren in F1 2023, finishing on the podium seven times.

It meant he secured sixth in the drivers’ championship, narrowly missing out on fourth to Fernando Alonso.

McLaren started the year as one of the slowest teams on the grid before a mid-season upgrade turned their campaign around.

On many occasions, particularly at high-speed circuits like Japan and Qatar, they were Max Verstappen’s nearest challenger.

However, heading into 2024, Norris still wants further improvements.

“I expect almost bigger changes than we've had over the last year,” he said. “I feel like we've been in a place now more than ever where we can tackle more things at once.

“If you're still last, you kind of try to focus a little more on one thing - just making the car a little bit quicker.

“Now I think we're in a much better position that we can focus on some of the finer details, details which we've not really been able to improve much at all over the last five years.

“And things that I would love to have more of as a driver and I think would suit me more as a driver is trying to work on those things.”

Norris wants McLaren to focus on the “small things” which can “make a big difference” if they are to close the gap to Red Bull.

“I think now we're more capable than ever of trying to focus on them [weaknesses] and improve them,” he added.

“That will help with qualifying, help the race pace, help with the racing. Some small things can make a big difference. So if we can work on that, then I'm confident we can have a very good car next year.

“A more consistent car is really the main thing that we want to have.”