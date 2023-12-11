Hamilton is without a win in F1 since 2021 as Mercedes have struggled since the introduction of new ground effect cars at the start of last year.

Personally, Hamilton enjoyed a strong F1 2023, securing third in the drivers’ championship behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Speaking at the FIA’s prize-giving gala on Friday in Baku - where Hamilton was in attendance to collect his trophy for finishing third in the championship - Hamilton spoke about the “very positive” mood at Mercedes.

“The mood is very positive,” he said. “All the members of the team are grateful to have got second in the constructors given the challenges we faced this season.

“It’s always quite emotional, I’ve been with the team for such a long time, but each time you go back to Brixworth and Brackley and you’re reminded of how big the team is pushing you forwards [from] behind.

“And you see some people who new to the team, that have joined while I’ve been here, some been here way before, also ome have worked on my engines since my first grand prix in Formula 1.”

While Hamilton has seen Mercedes’ new car - the W15 - he refused to get drawn in about how it looks currently.

“I think it’s always difficult… I’m not an engineer or designer, you see the car, it’s always an exciting time of year, I have seen the car in the windtunnel, I always go via the windtunnel,” he added. “To see it evolving in certain directions, whichever direction it ends up going.

“When I was leaving yesterday again I popped in to see where we were and when I come back it’ll be a different animal.

“I have full faith in everyone working on it and hope we’ll be in a much more competitive position next year.”