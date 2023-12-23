He only started the role in January 2023 and was tasked with improving race control.

But he has quit after less than a year due to being “unhappy”, according to the BBC.

“The FIA was not willing” to implement the changes that Nielsen recommended to improve its race control operation, the report states.

Nielsen had previously worked as sporting director for the Tyrell, Benetton, Renault and Williams F1 teams. He then worked for Formula 1 after its takeover by Liberty Media.

F1 teams and drivers were supportive of Nielsen being appointed earlier this year and will be “dismayed” by his sudden exit, and “concerned” by what might come next.

The FIA has also seen Deborah Mayer quit her job as head of the commission for women this month.

The departures are the latest difficulties for the governing body led by Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

He courted controversy this month by launching an investigation into Toto Wolff and Susie Wolff which was later dropped.

The Wolffs and Mercedes F1 team strongly condemned the investigation. The other nine F1 teams provided statements insisting they did not make complaints to prompt the FIA investigation.